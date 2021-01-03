WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores Healthcare will host an “upfront, personal and frank” discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare system as cases in Windsor-Essex continue to rise.

The team at ESHC has brought together partners in the region to discuss how the rise of local positive cases impacts families and the sustainability of local healthcare in Essex County for the weeks and months ahead, a news release from the hospital said.

ESHC points to the numbers from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit released Saturday which showed an increase in 439 positive COVID-19 cases over two days. An additional 215 cases were reported Sunday.

Arms Bumanlag, ERHC communications director, will host an hour streamed on Facebook Live on Monday talking with healthcare leaders about “how patients are coming into the hospitals at an alarming rate, sicker than before - and we haven't seen the implications of the holidays yet.”

The panelists include:

Bruce Krauter, Chief, Essex-Windsor EMS

Kristin Kennedy, CEO, Erie Shores HealthCare

Janice Kaffer, CEO and President, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

Dr. Wassim Saad, Chief of Staff, Windsor Regional Hospital

Questions from the public for the panel can be submitted directly to Bumanlag at arms.bumanlag@eshc.org.

The forum will be live streamed on the Erie Shores Healthcare Facebook page at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. It will be available for viewing after on YouTube.