WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores Healthcare is expanding its COVID-19 Assessment Centre capacity after seeing visits increase by 26 per cent this week.

A news release from the hospital Friday said as a result of the latest number from public health, the assessment centre will be expanding going into Monday.

“We are accepting EMS diversion from Windsor to help our regional healthcare partners. We are ready and available to repatriate or take transfers from Windsor Regional if required, and will decant patients to build capacity,” the release said.

There will be no changes to the hospital’s ‘no visitors policy’ and it will not be cancelling surgeries at this point. ESHC predominantly does elective outpatient surgeries.

The hospital says its team is looking to expand its community outreach swabbing model in partnership with Home and Community Care, Essex Windsor EMS and ESHC staff to be in outbreak areas by Tuesday.