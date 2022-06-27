ENWIN warns of potential scam attempts in Windsor area

ENWIN warns of potential scam attempts in Windsor area

An Enwin Utilities sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 9, 2016. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor) An Enwin Utilities sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 9, 2016. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver