CHATHAM, Ont. – Chatham-Kent police say an off-duty officer helped out as employees struggled with an alleged shoplifter at a store in Chatham.

Police say a woman was seen by employees stealing items from The Loft on King Street West Tuesday afternoon.

As police were called, a struggle ensued as employees tried to stop her from leaving the store.

An off-duty officer was in the area and offered assistance.

Paige Redman, 31, of Chatham was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000.

She was released pending a future court date of Dec. 3.