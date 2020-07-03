WINDSOR, ONT. -- A team from Emergency Management Ontario has been deployed to Essex County to help provide leadership in response to the evolving COVID-19 crisis in the local agri-food sector.

CTV News has learned the team is helping coordinate the isolation of temporary foreign workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

This, after nearly 700 cases have been identified in the population of Essex County agri-food workers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Most recently, 191 workers tested positive at a single farm. While the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit isn’t identifying the specific farm, workers have told the United Food and Commercial Workers union that the affected farm operation is Nature Fresh Farms, one of Leamington’s biggest greenhouse growers.

Affected workers were ordered into isolation by the health unit on July 1, until further direction from the healthy authority. CTV News has learned the Emergency Management Team arrived in the region Wednesday.

“The conversation and partnership is ongoing to ensure that we have all these accommodations secured and I keep these individuals isolated from the rest of the population to prevent any risk of spread in the community,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the chief medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Dr. Ahmed was very adamant during his Friday media briefing that the health unit did not “shut down” the farm, but is also not allowing contract workers to back-fill the pool of workers currently off the job.

“We are all working together for the same cause, for the safety and well-being of the workers and also safely limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the population,” Ahmed said.

Meetings are ongoing between the management team and municipal officials.

More to come.