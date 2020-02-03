TORONTO -- It's shaping up to be another week of scrambling for thousands of parents of kids whose teachers are planning strike action.

Contract talks between the province and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario collapsed Friday with ETFO saying its teachers would walk out at each board twice a week, starting Monday.

The school boards to be hit by elementary strikes Monday include: Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior-Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands -- and a provincewide strike by ETFO is set for Thursday.

ETFO walkouts on Tuesday include: Durham Region District School Board, Peel Region District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation paused its job actions during the recent exam period, but said some members will be back on the picket lines on Tuesday.

High schools will be closed at: the Lakehead, Lambton Kent, Thames Valley, Waterloo Region, York Region, Halton and Kawartha Pine Ridge school boards.

Also on Tuesday, all English Catholic elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

All four major teachers' unions have been without contracts since Aug. 31, and are all engaged in some form of job action.

Unions representing English Catholic teachers and teachers in the French system have bargaining scheduled this week.

Unions are asking for wage increases of around two per cent to keep up with inflation, but the government passed legislation last year capping wage hikes for all public sector workers to one per cent for three years.

The teachers' unions and several others are fighting it in court, arguing it infringes on collective bargaining rights.

- With files from CTV Windsor