WINDSOR, ONT. -- An e-scooter company is implementing new rules to deal with some complaints and safety concerns in Windsor as popularity soars.

Bird Canada has reduced the number of scooters to 150 during the safety campaign, but hope to increase that to 500 soon. The motorized scooters have been in Windsor since May 1.

“We will go back up to full fleet as we notice rider behaviour improve,” says Bird Canada general manager Alex Petre.

An 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. ban has also been implemented, starting Tuesday, to curb nighttime issues.

City of Windsor officials say they have received nine complaints related to the scooters.

“Nine complaints going through to 311 is pretty low,” says downtown Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin.

He says the complaints have been general, not incident related.

“We do get the emails or calls about riding on the sidewalk, on the paths people going to fast behind them,” says Bortolin.

Petre says they have about 10 staff members on the streets in Windsor reminding users of safety and etiquette tips and are planning a safety event.

“We’re just trying to make sure people ride them safely, we don’t want anyone to get hurt,” says Petre.

No riding on sidewalks, double riding or minors are allowed.

“The big thing is double riding, people like to make it a date,” says Petre. “They are solely meant for individual use.”

The company says they are pleased with the launch and popularity in Windsor over the past month.

“We have seen record high usage and demand for the scooters. We are consistently being asked to put more,” says Petre.

Justin Galps says he has frequently used the e-scooters in the downtown area since they arrived.

“I think as long as it’s done fun and it’s done safe it’s a project that can stay in Windsor,” says Galps.

Galps, of the popular Facebook group Windsor Car Spotters, says he’s not surprised there have been complaints, but thinks they are manageable.

“It seems like any good thing people are trying to do in this city you’re gonna get picked at no matter what,” says Galps, who is not affiliated with Bird Canada.