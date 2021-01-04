WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have charged a 26-year-old man with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Forest Glade.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Deerbrook Drive for a rollover on Sunday at 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had flipped on its side. Officers confirmed that there had been two occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police say the driver displayed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. The passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Windsor man is facing numerous charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and exceeding the legal blood / alcohol content.

The accused was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com.

