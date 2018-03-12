

CTV Windsor





Two people are under arrest in Leamington after police found pills and other drugs at the Erie Street residence.

Members of the OPP and the RCMP executed a controlled drug and substances act warrant in the 300 block of Erie St. South.

During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected Percocet, cocaine and marijuana. They also found more than $6,000, paraphernalia and mobile phones – which were also seized in relation to the offences.

Kathryn Sader, a 23-year-old from Etobicoke faces a variety of charges, including possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Matthew Kelly, a 35-year-old from Leamington is charged with possession of a schedule two substance.

Both will face the charges in Leamington court.