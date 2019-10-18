The drug trial of the former Crime Stoppers president in Windsor-Essex has been delayed until next year.

Jon-Paul Fuller, 47, has pleaded not guilty to production, possession and trafficking marijuana.

On September 21, 2016, the OPP seized 2,900 marijuana plants at a property at 1935 Fox Run Rd. in Leamington.

At the time, police said it was the largest drug bust in Essex County history, with plants between eight and 12 feet in height and an estimated value of $2.9-million.

In Windsor Superior Court on Thursday, defence lawyer Andrew Bradie told Justice Renee Pomerance he plans to file a stay of proceedings for "abuse of process.”

But Bradie would not elaborate when speaking to CTV News.

He would only say that he will argue the motion on January 6, 2020.

Fuller had served on the local Crime Stoppers Board of Directors for three years.

He was elected president of the Windsor-Essex organization in 2016.

A second person was charged in the bust, but drug trafficking and possession charges against Doc Phan Van of Leamington were dismissed in March 2018.