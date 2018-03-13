

CTV Windsor





Drug-related charges against a Leamington man have now been dismissed.

In provincial court today, the crown attorney dropped charges against 54-year-old Doc Van Phan.

He was charged with possession and trafficking of marijuana.

The charges were dropped right before a preliminary hearing began for a co-accused, 46-year-old Jon-Paul Fuller of Lakeshore.

In Septmeber of 2016, officers executed a search warrant at 1935 Fox Run Rd. in Leamington.

Police have not said what they discovered inside the home.