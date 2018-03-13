Marijuana possession, trafficking charges dropped against Leamington man
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 2:32PM EDT
Drug-related charges against a Leamington man have now been dismissed.
In provincial court today, the crown attorney dropped charges against 54-year-old Doc Van Phan.
He was charged with possession and trafficking of marijuana.
The charges were dropped right before a preliminary hearing began for a co-accused, 46-year-old Jon-Paul Fuller of Lakeshore.
In Septmeber of 2016, officers executed a search warrant at 1935 Fox Run Rd. in Leamington.
Police have not said what they discovered inside the home.