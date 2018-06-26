

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has announced the appointment of Bryce Phillips as Chief Executive Officer.

André Juneau has held the position of Interim CEO since December 2017.

WBDA officials say under Juneau’s leadership, WDBA has continued to deliver on its mandate and had made significant progress on preparatory site activities and the procurement of a private-sector partner for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Officials say Phillips was selected following an open, transparent, and merit-based process, bringing extensive experience in leadership and in infrastructure to WDBA.

“Bryce's considerable experience in both infrastructure and complex engineering projects, along with his strong track record of success in leadership positions made him the outstanding candidate for the role of CEO,” said Dwight Duncan, chair of the WDBA Board of Directors, in a news release.

His first official day as CEO of WDBA will be July 16, 2018. To ensure a smooth transition, Juneau will work with the new CEO until returning to his position on the Board of Directors in fall 2018.

“As a Windsor native I understand the importance of and the need for a new efficient border transportation system in this region,” said Phillips. “In my new role as CEO of WDBA, I greatly look forward to contributing to the largest and most ambitious trade infrastructure project along the Canada-United States border and, importantly, to give back to the community that I am so proud to consider home.”

WDBA has invested more than $350 million in preparatory activities at the Canadian and US ports of entry to date.