Advertisement
Dresden pair charged after breaking into vacant home
File Photo
Share:
Two people have been charged with breaking and entering after alert neighbours noticed lights on in a vacant home.
Chatham-Kent police responded to the call Friday morning on Camden Street in Dresden.
When police arrived, they noticed the side door to the house had been kicked in and found a man and woman inside.
Police arrested both for breaking and entering.
During the search, police say the man was found to be in possession of suspected meth.
The 38-year-old Dresden man was charged with break, enter dwelling house to commit an indictable offence and possession of a controlled substance.
The 38-year-old woman also of Dresden was charged with break, enter dwelling house to commit an indictable offence.
Both were released pending future court dates.