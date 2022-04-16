Two people have been charged with breaking and entering after alert neighbours noticed lights on in a vacant home.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the call Friday morning on Camden Street in Dresden.

When police arrived, they noticed the side door to the house had been kicked in and found a man and woman inside.

Police arrested both for breaking and entering.

During the search, police say the man was found to be in possession of suspected meth.

The 38-year-old Dresden man was charged with break, enter dwelling house to commit an indictable offence and possession of a controlled substance.

The 38-year-old woman also of Dresden was charged with break, enter dwelling house to commit an indictable offence.

Both were released pending future court dates.