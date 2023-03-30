Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market set to open April 1

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is opening the Farmers’ Market this weekend.

The market will run from April 1 to Oct 28. It will be open between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday of the season.

It’s the eighth season on Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte and Park, and will be home to over 70 full and part-time produce, food and artisanal vendors.

“We’ve always said, this is the sign of spring and summer season,” said market manager Steve Green of the rain-or-shine event. “The Market has been one of the most exciting destination spots downtown, a place for independent vendors and entrepreneurs to have a space to share literally the fruits of their labour.

“It’s a space where we can give visitors and residents access to locally grown, farm fresh products, and a myriad of other goods you can’t get anywhere else.”

Debi Croucher, executive director of the DWBIA , says the market is an integral part of the urban/farm linkage.

“Consumers are far and wide more informed about healthier food choices, and for many, the Market is where they choose to get it. It’s one of the reasons the Market has been integral to the quality of life downtown. It is also an important facet to the revitalization of the core.”