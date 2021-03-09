WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit and the City of Windsor have ordered the Downtown Mission to remain closed after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last month.

A news release issued by the city says the Downtown Mission operators shared in a letter to local media Monday they planned to reopen a temporary shelter at the former Windsor Public Library at 850 Ouellette Avenue, which the WECHU and city have since issued an order to stop.

“Opening another facility for those that disagree with established COVID-19 protocols dilutes the available community resources to deal with this issue and is counterproductive to the paramount goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community,” the release said. “To avoid simply replicating the issues that contributed to the original outbreak and to further ensure public safety is protected, orders from the City and health unit to discontinue its use have been issued.”

The city says local healthcare partners continue to work with the Downtown Mission to clean and prepare its Victoria Avenue location for reopening “subject to WECHU guidelines.”

The WECHU issued the initial outbreak order (Section 29.2) for the Downtown Mission to restrict access to its shelter locations on Friday Feb. 19. The order included keeping the Mission’s 664 and 875 Victoria Avenue locations closed, as well as prohibiting new admissions to the organization’s temporary location.

The City of Windsor has temporarily expanded its isolation and recovery spaced in a second motel and the existing isolation and recovery centre remains open, the city said. The Salvation Army has increased their shelter bed capacity by 25 for a total of 51 beds. The Welcome Centre also continues to support the Isolation and Recovery Centre operations as well as accommodate women and families.

“Currently there is space for everyone,” said commissioner Jelena Payne. “By working together we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. This is an interim solution to reduce contact between those who are COVID positive or at high risk and those who are COVID free. Breaking the cycle of transmission and providing the Mission time to adjust their operations to comply with public health direction will allow those who wish to return to the Mission an opportunity to do so.”

The city says a “triage” system has been established to allocate space for people and all locations are “safe and clean and provide food for guests.”

The temporary emergency shelter at the aquatic centre (TESAC) supported 66 people this past weekend and has a 75-person capacity.