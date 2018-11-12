

CTV Windsor





Another building may soon be vacant in downtown Windsor.

Enwin Utilities is considering moving the last of its employees out of the familiar building at the corner of Ouellette Ave. and Elliott St. E.

CEO Helga Reidel says they are crunching the numbers on how much money they could save on overhead, maintenance and repair bills.

Staff would move to the Rhodes Drive location where Enwin’s operations centre and heavy equipment garage are located.

Reidel tells CTV News the operations centre was always designed to house all of their employees, with the exception of workers in the water division.

Reidel adds less than 100 people still work downtown, but they are looking for a space for a customer service kiosk and hope to sell the 40,000 square foot building.

Reidel claims its costs more than $300,000 a year to maintain their downtown building.