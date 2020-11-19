WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,165 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,888 people who have recovered.

The region has seen double-digit increases in new cases for five straight days.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

9 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

13 cases are still under investigation

There are 200 cases that are currently active. WECHU says 11 people are in the hospital and two are in the ICU.

The health unit declared a second school outbreak in the region - at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School on Thursday. The outbreak is in a classroom and the school remains open.

WECHU also declared an outbreak at Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor on Tuesday, dismissing the entire school community.

There are three outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 17 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case.

There has also been an outbreak at a residence at the University of Windsor and one workplace outbreak at an agricultural facility in Leamington.

There have been 77 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-four deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.