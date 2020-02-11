CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking the public to not hang up if they accidentally call 911.

The Emergency Communications Centre received 22 hang up calls on Monday alone.

Police are reminding everyone that if you accidentally dial 911, please stay on the line.

If you hang up, the call taker will assume it’s an emergency and dispatch police.

Police say 911 hang-up calls consume considerable resources. All cell phone users are asked to lock their phone to prevent accidental calls.