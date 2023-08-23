Dog reunited with owner thanks to Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police officers found a lost dog and reunited her with her worried owners.

Police posted a picture with the happy pooch and an officer on their social media pages.

The post said “It's no secret that most calls we receive involve violence, drama, sadness, and general dysfunction. We won't sugarcoat it - it can be emotionally trying for our officers. These calls can weigh very heavy on our minds. However, amidst the chaos of these challenging calls, some moments warm our hearts and remind us why we do what we do.Such as the call we received last night about a lost dog.”

The officers found the dog during patrol Tuesday night.

“These moments, where we can bring happiness and relief to families, give us the strength to face the difficult calls we encounter daily. They remind us that we can make a positive impact on people's lives and keep our community safe,” said police.

Police are thanking everyone who supports them through kind words, gestures of appreciation, or simply spreading positivity.