Docu-series to show behind the spooks at Windsor’s Scarehouse
For those that love the spooky season, it’s a Halloween staple.
Shawn Lippert, co-owner of Scarehouse Windsor is usually busy working when scare seekers are in the house.
“When I'm in it I don't know any different,” said Lippert.
But now he will be able to see what life in the haunt looks like for his guests. Local filmmaker Gavin Booth was working on a project for Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News, when he was asked if he had an idea for another concept.
Turns out he did.
“It's got a title already. It's called the ‘Boo Crew.’ It's about Scarehouse Windsor and the folks there that run a haunted house as a business,” said Booth explaining that the Boo Crew is those who work the haunt.
He received the green light and started shooting the eight-part docu-series during the summer.
“You can point your camera anywhere in there and have something interesting to do,” he said.
Booth says each episode will run about 10-15 minutes apiece and focus on various parts of the haunt starting with its history.
“We're going to go through the art of designing and building a haunted house so people can see the effort that goes into putting in hydraulic tubes and air hoses,” Booth said.
Booth and his four-man crew will also feature other elements of the house and began shooting in mid-September. There's a lot to document with the addition of an events centre and the introduction of extra scares that were purchased from a now defunct haunted house.
“We're actually adding on to the haunt while we're running,” said Lippert who showed us the large room holding the extra scares. “This is the satellite shop and everything over in there is basically our growth for the next three to five years.”
Booth anticipates a spring release of the series on Bell Fibe's TV One channel.
“Having a guy like Gavin Booth look at it from outside in,” said Lippert. “It’s going to be interesting for me to see how chaotic it is.”
