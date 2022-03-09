Do your homework before donating to Ukrainian relief
While Russia continues with war in Ukraine, caution is urged as Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents look for ways to support the Ukrainian people.
The UN estimates more than two million Ukrainians have fled the country, the largest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of the Second World War, but it’s believed 42 million others have stayed.
Experts say it’s best to do some research before contributing to any humanitarian effort, especially online.
“First off, this is a different situation,” says Kate Bahen with Charity Intelligence. “It is not like an earthquake. It’s not like a hurricane where humanitarian charities will go in, and they will be the first responders to help a country rebuild. This is an ongoing war.”
Charity Intelligence is a Canadian organization that researches charities to help people be informed donors. The managing director urges people to resist donating physical items like clothing or food, suggesting the number of things already contributed is unprecedented.
“I know people mean it with the best of intentions to donate stuff,” Bahen says. “It's just every disaster response stuff, most of it ends up in landfill. You can already see in these border crossing areas there are mountains of donated clothes. They are outside, they're getting rained on. It's taking people away from the emergency response.”
Bahen believes despite many Ukrainians leaving their belongings behind, financial assistance is the best way to ensure physical or monetary donations get into Ukraine directly, suggesting The Ukrainian Red Cross or Airbnb as top picks.
“When you give a financial payment to an Airbnb, that's direct financial support to a family,” Bahen says. “There is also a critical need in Ukraine right now for medical supplies for mass casualty support. We're not talking band-aids and antibiotics. We're talking specialized equipment and this is where you also need to financially support Ukrainian Red Cross.”
However, Bahen says The Ukrainian Red Cross is not a registered charity in Canada so donors will not receive a receipt.
Other officials like Bruce MacDonald with Imagine Canada says registered charities give more accountability when making monetary donations.
“I would encourage people to look for registered charities because there's a high degree of accountability and transparency in the charitable model,” he says.
MacDonald says websites like canadahelps.org provide a list of organizations that are supporting Ukraine, suggesting people follow their passion and do their homework when contributing to organizations.
“I think it's all about donor comfort. Some folks are very comfortable in saying that even though this crowdfunding platform is contributing to an individual or a family, I feel okay with that,” MacDonald explains.
“Others are saying I'd like more security around understanding where the dollars are going. The registered charity format is one that provides it because organizations are required to report to the government they produce impact reports audited financial statements. There are those accountability guardrails. in place.”
MacDonald tells CTV News that recently enhanced levels of awareness are a good thing because more Canadians are asking questions about where their dollars are going.
“It really comes down to the organization that's receiving because they may be set up to do that. You'll see maybe a lot of faith-based groups who are looking to do that and individuals who would prefer to give in kind, maybe they don't actually have the dollars but want to help,” he says.
“So I would never discourage any form of generosity at this time. It's just finding the right match for you as an individual with what you hope to achieve.”
