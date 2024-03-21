Do you know these theft suspects? WPS is looking for them

Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in separate theft incidents around the city.

Police say all six suspects were seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items. Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in separate theft incidents. (Source: WPS)

Their photos were posted on social media by police on Thursday.

If you can identify any of the suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.