Disqualified driver arrested in Lakeshore

    A 19-year-old Tecumseh man has been charged with disqualified driving after a traffic stop in Lakeshore.

    On April 1 at 6:23 p.m., OPP located a vehicle on County Road 2 that was being driven by a disqualified driver. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

    The Tecumseh man has been charged with operation while prohibited.

    The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. The vehicle has also been impounded for 45 days.

    If you see a driver who you suspect may be impaired, or who is showing disregard for local traffic laws, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our roads safer for all.

