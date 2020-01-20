WINDSOR -- Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens wants the city to participate in the province's e-scooter pilot project.

Dilkens says they're efficient, affordable, convenient and fun. He’s looking into updating the city's bylaws to allow these vehicles to operate in Windsor.

He has asked for a report that will go to the Environment, Transportation And Public Safety Standing Committee on Jan. 22.

The five-year provincial pilot took effect Jan. 1.

Dilkens says stand-up electric scooters will give residents an alternative choice of transportation that is affordable efficient and portable.

While allowed on city streets, they will be prohibited from sidewalks and park trails.

Helmets must also be worn at all times.