WINDSOR, ONT. -- Good news for Windsor shoppers.

Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall are reopening their doors for more stores as part of Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

Attention shoppers! #TecumsehMall re-opening today, Thurs., June 25th, & will maintain current hours of operation Mon. to Sat. 12pm-5pm and closed Sun. New hours of operation will commence Mon., Jun. 29th. More info & details regarding re-opening, visit https://t.co/JMjyHAPNEd. pic.twitter.com/vmV8nxgCOD — Tecumseh Mall (@tecumsehmall) June 25, 2020

Windsor-Essex moved to Stage 2 on Thursday, with the exception of Leamington and Kingsville.

Many stores at Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall have already reopened due to outside access allowed in Stage 1.

Effective Thursday, Devonshire Mall access will be Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We'd like to remind everyone that if you're out for essential business to practice physical distancing and reduce exposure to other people,” said a statement from Devonshire Mall. “Avoid close contact (within two metres) with people outside of your immediate families.”

Tecumseh Mall will also reopen on Thursday. Current hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Sunday.

New hours of operation for Tecumseh Mall will be, Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., will start Monday, June 29.

“At Tecumseh Mall, we want to assure our customers that we are taking every precaution as we begin to open our doors,” said Debra McVeety, general manager. “We will ensure that the centre is clean and sanitized with special attention paid to high-touch areas. We encourage everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and to stay home if they are feeling unwell. As we enter Phase 2, we are opening safely as per the provincial guidelines.”

Mall officials ask residents to check with individual retailers for operating hours. More retailers are expected to start opening for business. Retailers with exterior entrances may operate outside of the regular mall hours.

Several essential service stores have remained open throughout the pandemic.

Effective Friday, June 26, the Windsor-Essex Health Unit mandated that facial masks are required to be worn while in shopping centres.

At this time, all formal or informal mall walking programs have been suspended at Devonshire Mall.

Devonshire Mall procedures in place to protect shoppers, retailers and employees: