Detroit Zoo welcomes first baby gorilla

    The Detroit Zoo has welcomed its first baby gorilla in its 96 years.

    In a post on X, the zoo said mother Bandia gave birth to a healthy baby.

    The baby is thriving under Bandia’s attentive care and the supervision of the animal care team at the zoo.

    The name and gender of the baby have not yet been released. The baby marks five gorillas at the zoo.

    According to the Associated Press, the public will not see the gorillas until the zoo is sure the baby and mother have bonded.

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

