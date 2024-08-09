Detroit Zoo welcomes first baby gorilla

The Detroit Zoo has welcomed its first baby gorilla in its 96 years.

In a post on X, the zoo said mother Bandia gave birth to a healthy baby.

The baby is thriving under Bandia’s attentive care and the supervision of the animal care team at the zoo.

The name and gender of the baby have not yet been released. The baby marks five gorillas at the zoo.

According to the Associated Press, the public will not see the gorillas until the zoo is sure the baby and mother have bonded.