Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Deer takes a swim in the Detroit River, safely returns to land
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 6:44PM EDT
Deer making its way to Fighting Island after a swim in the Detroit River (courtesy WPS Marine Unit/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- On a humid summer day, a deer was found taking a dip in the Detroit River.
The Windsor Police Services Marine Unit was on patrol along the Detroit River Sunday when officers noticed the animal swimming on by.
They were able to help direct the deer to land, guiding it to safety.
Police say the deer managed to swim its way to Fighting Island, “his new home.”