WINDSOR, ONT. -- On a humid summer day, a deer was found taking a dip in the Detroit River.

The Windsor Police Services Marine Unit was on patrol along the Detroit River Sunday when officers noticed the animal swimming on by.

On patrol and came across this deer swimming in the Detroit River. We directed the deer to land and his new home is now Fighting Island. #savedbambi pic.twitter.com/CNCop1E1Yq — WPS Marine Unit Cst. Piasentin (@WpsMarine) June 21, 2020

They were able to help direct the deer to land, guiding it to safety.

Police say the deer managed to swim its way to Fighting Island, “his new home.”