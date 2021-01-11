WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 142 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 9,815 confirmed cases, including 6,877 people who have recovered.

“I don’t want to jump to quickly onto conclusion that we are actually seeing a decline, I truly hope so,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “This is just a one-day decline and we’ll have to see what the next few days bring. I would be really happy if we continue to see that downward trajectory and that would be good news for our community.”

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

11 are related to outbreaks

6 are close contacts

2 are community acquired

126 are still under investigation

WECHU says 2,728 cases are considered active. There are 99 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 17 people are in the ICU.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette announced Monday that all 19 long-term care homes in the region have received the vaccine.

“It is a huge accomplishment and a great start,” says Marentette.

Now vaccinations will begin at the 25 retirement homes in the area. The vaccine is voluntary for residents.

Over the weekend, there were 228 new cases on Sunday and 199 new cases on Saturday. There were eight additional deaths.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 210 people.The health unit says 139 deaths have been residents or workers in long-term care and retirement homes.

There are 45 outbreaks in the region, including 21 at LTC and retirement homes, 19 at workplaces, three community outbreaks and two outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital.