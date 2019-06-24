

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it won't be issuing suspensions just yet for Grade 7 students who were unable to get their immunizations this year.

Immunization clinics were cancelled this year due to a two-month long strike by more than 80 public health nurses earlier this year.

Students who did not get their vaccinations will be allowed to get them in Grade 8 starting in September, along with the new group of Grade 7 students.

CEO Theresa Marentette tells CTV News they have not determined when the next round of suspension notices will be issued.

"It's busy now and it will continue to be busy,” says Marentette. “We will anticipate a suspension date in the future, but it won't be in September.”

Hepatitis B and HPV are just two of the vaccinations given to students in Grade 7.

Marentette adds they will work with school boards and parents to ensure they are notified of new suspension deadlines.

The public health nurses returned to work on May 10 after ratifying a new three-year contract.