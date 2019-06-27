

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are investigating after a dead body washed up on a private beach in Colchester.

Police received a call on Wednesday around 3 p.m. regarding a deceased female body.

Officers say they will work in conjunction with the coroner to determine the identity of the body and cause of death.

The unidentified female was taken to London Health Sciences Centre for a post mortem that will take place today.

Further information will be released once it becomes available.