LAKESHORE -- Damage is estimated at $500,000 after fire destroyed a popular restaurant in Emeryville.

Fire crews from Lakeshore and Tecumseh battled the blaze at Twigg's Bar and Grill along County Road 22, which broke out shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters continued to hose down hot spots, unable to get the smoke under control for a number of hours. At 9:30 p.m., fire crews from Tecumseh were still on scene providing mutual aid.

“Due to structural safety concerns and the heavy damage in the investigation area, the fire event cause will be classified as undetermined,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Don Williamson.

According to the restaurant owners, some people were inside when the fire started, but they were able to get out safely.

County Road 22 was closed between Renaud Line and I.C. Roy Drive for several hours.