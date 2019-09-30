A popular restaurant along County Road 22 in Emeryville went up in flames late Monday afternoon.

Fire crews from Lakeshore and Tecumseh fire departments battled the blaze at Twigg's Bar and Grill, which broke out shortly after 4 p.m.

Firefighters continued to hose down hot spots, unable to get the smoke under control for a number of hours. At 9:30 p.m., fire crews from Tecumseh were still on scene providing mutual aid.

According to the restaurant owners, some people were inside when the fire started, but they were able to get out safely.

County Road 22 was closed between Renaud Line and I.C. Roy Drive for a number of hours during rush hour, causing heavy traffic in the area.

There’s no official word on how the fire started or the extent of damage.

The investigation is ongoing.