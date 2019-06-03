Damage estimated at $150K after house fire
Firefighters were called to the fire at 3239 Candlewood Cres., in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 12:54PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 3:54PM EDT
Windsor fire officials say five people have been displaced after a house fire on Candlewood Crescent.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at 3239 Candlewood on Monday morning.
Damage is estimated at $150,000.
Fire officials say it was accidental, caused by an electrical wiring failure in a bedroom.
There were no reported injuries.
Firefighters also rescued a cat and dog.