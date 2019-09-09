

Windsor police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash between a bicycle and a vehicle on Tecumseh Road.

On Friday around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injury accident in the 9400 block of Tecumseh Road East, near Forest Glade Drive.

Upon arrival, officers say the injured woman was conscious and was transported to hospital with injuries that were later determined to be life-threatening.

Officers saw a white bicycle on the north side of the roadway. The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit and Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene. The roadways were later reopened.

Investigators believe the injured woman had been riding the bicycle in the 9400 block of Tecumseh Road East when she was struck by a pickup truck. The pickup truck failed to remain at the scene and was last seen heading west along Tecumseh Road.

The pickup truck is believed to be a full sized Ford, black in colour. The suspect vehicle is believed to have fresh damage to the passenger side mirror.

Investigators are encouraging the driver of the involved pickup truck to contact police.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.