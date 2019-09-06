

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Police are investigating a Friday night incident in east Windsor that has seen a cyclist sent to hospital.

AM800 News reports a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive around 9 p.m.

Windsor police have blocked off a portion of the westbound lanes where a bicycle can be seen lying on the roadway next to the curb. A single eastbound lane was left open to traffic on Friday night.

CTV News has learned the victim is female and police will hold the scene until provided an update on her condition. At this time, the extent of the victim's injuries are unknown.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation unfolds.