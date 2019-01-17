

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a serious collision on Tecumseh Road East.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on Tecumseh near Parent Avenue.

Police say a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses identified the victim as a woman, but police would not comment.

Witnesses say firefighters on scene had to lift the vehicle up and secure it, and the injuries appeared to be serious.

Windsor Police are not releasing any information, but are asking witnesses to come forward.

There’s no word about possible injuries.