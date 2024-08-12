Curling season preparations underway at new Windsor location

The City of Windsor and curlers are gearing up for the first curling season at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

The curlers are being relocated from Roseland after city council voted at the end of 2023 to move curling. Administration previously said it was not financially viable to continue curling at the Roseland facility.

Recreation and culture executive director Jen Knights tells AM800 they have been working closely with the curling group to ensure a smooth transition into their new space.

"Our team from the city has learned a lot about curling and I think the curling group feels supported. So we're looking forward to welcoming them to their new space and continuing on with the tradition of curling in Windsor, but it's been a really positive experience so far," says Knights.

Knights says work is being done to transform the space.

"Part of that will be the fit-out and installation of a lounge space for them at Capri for use during the curling season. And then the other components obviously involve the field of play and the area that they'll be using for the actual curling, and so we are continuing to work on inventory and sourcing the different types of equipment," she says.

Ice installation and testing is expected to begin in September. The season is expected to begin in mid-October and continue through April.