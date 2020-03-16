WINDSOR, ONT. -- CUPE Local 543 is calling on government officials to close all licensed daycare facilities in Windsor-Essex and across Ontario immediately.

In a news release issued on Monday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees calls for any of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), the City of Windsor, or the Province of Ontario to close licensed daycares, in line with public school closures, to slow the spread of the COVID-19 viral outbreak.

The union goes on to call for all impacted daycare workers to receive “full current wages” to protect their financial security.

CUPE says the closure of daycares is in the interest of public safety and is in line with measures already undertaken by the province.