    • Parents and personal support worker charged in death of Windsor woman

    The 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) The 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Two parents and a personal support worker in Windsor have been charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman.

    On April 19, 2022, police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane near Lauzon Parkway for an “unresponsive female.”

    According to police, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    After investigating, officers decided there were reasonable grounds to charge three people with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

    The names of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

