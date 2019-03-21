

CS Wind has been fined $60,000 after a worker suffered a permanent injury at the company’s plant in Windsor.

The wind turbine manufacturer pleaded guilty in Windsor court on Thursday after a Ministry of Labour investigation determined CS Wind had not provided workers with information, instruction and/or instruction with respect to a safe procedure for cutting wind tower sections, in violation of section 25(2)(a) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

An unidentified worker was injured on Oct. 30, 2017 as part of a project during the shutdown process at the facility on Anchor Drive.

A report on the investigation says the worker was using an acetylene gas torch to cut and disassemble flanges – which are wind tower sections formed of large metal rings. The worker began to work on a flange and made two cuts. On the third cut, the worker initially stood on the outside perimeter of the flange and subsequently stepped to the inside perimeter to continue. As the cut completed, the flange piece turned inward and fell on the worker.

The ministry says the worker suffered a severe injury resulting in a permanent injury.

In addition to the fine, CS Wind must also pay a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.

This is not the first fine for the company.

CS Wind was previously convicted under the OHSA in Windsor on August 18, 2016 for failing to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker. In that incident, a worker suffered multiple injuries from the movement of components of a wind tower under construction. The company was also fined $60,000 for that offence.

The CS Wind plant in Windsor remains in a state of shutdown.

The Korea-based company is not commenting on reports that the facility is closed for good.

The wind turbine manufacturer first opened in Windsor in 2011 as part of a multi-million dollar deal with Ontario’s Feed-In Tariff program for renewable energy sources.

At its peak, about 500 people were employed at the facility, but its closure has been rumoured for the last two years.