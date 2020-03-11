WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a 35-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after damaging a police cruiser while fleeing officers.

Officers responded to a call of a break and enter in progress in the 700 block of Tecumseh Road East early morning of March 6.

When police attempted to pull over a red Jeep Cherokee an attached trailer became unhitched and struck a patrol car causing minor damage.

The pursuit was terminated in the interest of safety.

Police discovered stolen property from another theft in the trailer which occurred in the 1000 block of Marion Avenue on March 5.

The Property Crimes Unit charged a suspect who stepped out of a vehicle with similar description in the 300 block of Wyandotte Street East on Friday afternoon.

Jason Jackson is facing charges nine charges which include break and enter, possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.