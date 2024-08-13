WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crash impacts morning traffic on Lauzon Parkway near E.C. Row Expressway

    Crash on E.C. Row Expressway at Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Crash on E.C. Row Expressway at Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police closed down a section of Lauzon Parkway near E.C. Row Expressway after a crash on Tuesday morning.

    It was causing problems for morning commuters trying to get on the expressway.

    Officers were called to the rollover at Lauzon and Twin Oaks Drive around 7:46 a.m.

    Police confirm two vehicles were involved.

    In a statement to CTV News Windsor, police said both vehicles were travelling south on Lauzon Parkway when one vehicle merged into the lane of the other, causing it to hit the median and flip over.

    No injuries were sustained in the incident.

    Traffic was backed up on southbound Lauzon, but the road has since reopened.

    One invovled driver is now facing a charge for an unsafe lane change.

