WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three Windsor pharmacies and one Chatham-Kent pharmacy are offering testing for COVID-19 for asymptomatic individuals.

All of the Windsor locations are Shoppers Drug Marts. These are the locations:

3100 Howard Ave in Devonshire Mall

7720 Tecumseh Ave. in Tecumseh Mall

1760 Huron Church Rd.

In Chatham-Kent, testing is being offered at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the Nortown Shopping Centre at 416 St. Clair St.

Here’s the full list of Ontario pharmacies offering testing.

Last week the province rolled out the plan to make testing available in some pharmacies across Ontario, but it was mainly in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Huntsville.

Premier Doug Ford announced more pharmacies would offer testing during a press conference Friday noting that 18 more pharmacies across southwestern Ontario would begin official testing including locations in Windsor and Chatham.

The province is still asking people to only go to an assessment centre if they are experiencing symptoms, or if they think they may have been exposed to the virus.