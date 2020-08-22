WINDSOR, ONT. -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a new festival geared towards young people in Windsor-Essex, meant to help encourage continued creativity.

The Children's Arts Organizations Showcase, known as CHAOS Fest went virtual Saturday.

Put on by Korda Artistic Productions and Music Moves Kids, the festival features Darcy's School of Dance, Black Kids in Action and the Riverfront Theatre Company, to name a few.

Workshops cover pottery, make-up, and musical theatre.

Co-organizers, Gemma Cunial and Hope Forman wanted to give kids a platform to continue creating, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

"Show your kids that art is still possible in the city, whether we're in the space or online, and to keep creating because that's how we're going to create culture in our city," said Cunial.

The festival continues until 9 p.m. Saturday.