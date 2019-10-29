Court date set for trial of Windsor man accused of killing his father
Police tape surrounds a home after a homicide at 1497 Everts Ave., in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 3:23PM EDT
WINDSOR - A future court date for a first degree murder trial is scheduled in Superior Court for Friday.
David Sura, 39, is charged following the death of his 66-year-old father Thomas Sura.
Windsor police located body of the senior Sura in a home on Everts Avenue when they went to check on the wellbeing of a man on June 18, 2018.
Authorities say they found signs of trauma.
Officers later arrested the younger Sura at a home on Drouillard Road without incident.
Preliminary court proceedings wrapped up last week and determined there was enough evidence for a trail.