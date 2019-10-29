WINDSOR - A future court date for a first degree murder trial is scheduled in Superior Court for Friday.

David Sura, 39, is charged following the death of his 66-year-old father Thomas Sura.

Windsor police located body of the senior Sura in a home on Everts Avenue when they went to check on the wellbeing of a man on June 18, 2018.

Authorities say they found signs of trauma.

Officers later arrested the younger Sura at a home on Drouillard Road without incident.

Preliminary court proceedings wrapped up last week and determined there was enough evidence for a trail.