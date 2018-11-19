

CTV Windsor





The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is seeking solutions to the spike in violent crime.

“There seems to be one meeting after another and nobody seems to have the answers” said DWBIA President Larry Horwitz.

On Monday, the association announced the hiring of Peter Bellmio, a criminal justice manager consultant, to assess how to make the downtown core a safe place.

"The business community is hurting. The residential community in the core areas is hurting” said Horwitz.

Bellmio will create and implement a public safety plan in the core.

"The best thing that I can do for Windsor is not come in with a pre-determined plan that comes off the shelf,” said Bellmio.

Bellmio has worked in the city, most recently to curb underage drinking in the city, roughly 10 years ago. Now he believes there are new issues around homelessness and drug abuse.

“It's really about coming into Windsor and finding those existing resources and relationships that have to work together better, that can collaborate to develop a way of doing business that's going to make Windsor more successful."

Horwitz tells CTV Windsor the time for action is now.

“If we don't do it shame on us. If we do it, maybe we'll be a better community."

The DWBIA is spending just under $10,000 to hire Bellmio.

A full report with strategies should be ready by February.