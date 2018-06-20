

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Police Services Board has now approved the mayor’s idea to add more officers to patrol the downtown core.

Drew Dilkens asked the board on Wednesday to approve the hiring of 12 new officers, as part of a "Problem Oriented Policing" unit, or "POP" unit, and the board supported the proposal.

The $1.4 million proposal would create a mobile unit, with an initial focus on the downtown core.

Dilkens said property and violent crimes are on the rise downtown and he'd like to see more cops on the ground.

“What I don’t want is for people to feel unsafe in their own community and I want to address this as quickly as possible,” he said.

Dilkens added the increased staffing compliment will also help deal with people suffering from addiction and mental health issues.

“I think anyone who works downtown can see on a daily basis some of the challenges we’re experiencing as a result of mental health, the opioid and drug addiction issues, and sometimes the intersection of both,” Dilkens said.

Mayor Dilkens says one of the primary functions of the POP unit will be to crack down on drug use in the city and the spin-off crimes caused by addiction.

“If you’re addicted, we want to help. We want to get you the treatment and resources you need to try to curb that addiction,” Dilkens said. “But we can’t let drugs, can’t let addiction take over the neighborhoods.”

“We’re not going to allow that to happen.”