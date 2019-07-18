

CTV Windsor





Construction on a student housing project in Chatham has resumed.

A work stop order was issued in March after the Ministry of Labour received an asbestos complaint at "La Residence."

The Everlast Group launched the $9 million project in February to convert the former Chatham YMCA building into a residence that will house 200 international students.

Project Manager Brian Chute tells CTV News workers were allowed back on site Monday.

But there is skepticism around the project.

City councillor Michael Bondy is worried the delay will be hard to rebound from.

"It was assured that it would be ready for the September group of kids going to St. Clair College and that's obviously very unlikely at this point," says Bondy. "So is there some disappointment because it's also the same company that's been trying to build a condo for ten years."

Everlast is also responsible for the downtown Boardwalk Condominium project that has been under construction for nearly a decade.