

Tecumseh, CTV Windsor





The town of Tecumseh has caught the attention of global building materials manufacturer Laticrete International.

The company produces bonding products for construction uses, such as flooring and building facades.

Laticrete has announced it is expanding Canadian operations and will build an office in Tecumseh.

Company officials say Canada consistently ranks in the worlds top 10 largest construction markets, making it a prime area for growth.

In a statement the company says over the years, they have seen carry-over between the U.S. and Canada, with many skilled workers attending American trade shows.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says the announcement shows Tecumseh is a great location with excellent proximity to North American markets.