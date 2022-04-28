Complaints over drivers not stopping for Chatham-Kent school buses
Chatham-Kent police say they received a number of complaints about motorists not stopping for school buses Wednesday afternoon.
The concerns included drivers failing to stop when the school bus stop arm is extended, lights are flashing and when children are entering or exiting the school bus.
The Ministry of Transportation advises if you are driving behind the bus, stop at least 20 metres away, if the school bus is facing you, stop at a safe distance to let children get on and off the bus and cross the road.
If you drive past a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing and/or stop arm activated, you can face fines ranging from $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points. For multiple offences fines range from $1,000 to $4,000, six demerit points and possible jail time of up to 6 months.
Police would like to remind all motorists if you see school bus lights flashing, the stop arm extended or Children anywhere in the area slow down and stop. This also applies to multiple lane road ways.
